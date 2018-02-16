Team sent to bring Udayanga return empty-handed

The special seven-member team which was sent to Dubai to bring back former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga had returned back to country empty-handed yesterday (15), the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) said.

The seven-member team includes an officer from the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID), two senior officials representing the Attorney General’s Department, an official from the Department of Immigration and Emigration, two officers of the Criminal Investigations Department and one from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The special team flew to Dubai on February 07 for inquiries on former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga, who was arrested in Dubai.

Weeratunga was detained at the Dubai international airport on February 04 when he tried to leave for the United States, due to a warrant issued for his arrest.

Police wanted to bring him back to Sri Lanka to face criminal charges over the 2006 MiG purchase deal.

However posting on his official Facebook account on February 08 Weeratunga said that he was released by the Interpol.