Arjuna Mahendran ordered to appear before CID on or before March 08

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered Former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjuna Mahendran to appear before Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on or before March 08.

The time period given to Arjuna Mahendran to appear CID to make a statement terminated yesterday (15).

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne on February 05 issued notice on Arjuna Mahendran to appear before courts within 10 days.

However, Mahendran, who is reportedly in Singapore, failed to arrive in Sri Lanka and to appear before CID by yesterday (14).

On February 12, Colombo Fort Magistrate granted permission to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to obtain statements from Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius and its Chief Executive Officer Kasun Palisena who are currently under remand custody.



The Court issued a written order to the Prisons Superintendent asking him to allow the CID to record the statements from February 13, 14, 15.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne made this order after considering the request made by CID from Court, to obtain statements from the suspects for further investigations.