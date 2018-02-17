24-hour water cut in Colombo and Suburbs today

February 17, 2018   09:27 am

By Manushi Silva

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) has announced a 24-hours water cut to several areas in Colombo.

Accordingly, the water supply to Colombo 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be disrupted and water to Colombo 12 and 13 will be supplied under low pressure commencing from 9 a.m. today( February 17)until 9 a.m., tomorrow.

The NWSDB said that the decision to disrupt the water supply was made to carryout essential maintenance work at the main water supply line running from the Ambatale water purification center to Maligakanda.

The public is requested by NWSDB to collect and store sufficient amounts of water prior to the water-cut.
 

