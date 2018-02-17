President to take crucial decisions in the coming week - Amaraweera

February 17, 2018   10:02 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

President Maithripala Sirisena will work with renewed energy in the coming week and will enter into decisions that are favorable to the country, said Minister of Fisheries and State Minister of Mahaweli Development Mahinda Amaraweera.

Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa said that Joint Opposition has decided to temporarily extend its support to the government if the President removes the Prime Minister and leave the Unity Government with UNP.

Meanwhile, MP Wasudewa Nanayakkara said their intention is to change the prevailing government.

However, Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayaka said that they will continue the unity government with the President.

Ramanayaka made this statement after a discussion held with the President.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories