Three Iranian ships in Sri Lanka

Three Iranian ships in Sri Lanka

February 17, 2018   11:05 pm

- Ministry of Defence
Ad

Three Iranian Naval ships arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (16) the Ministry of Defence today said.

The ships, IRIS “Bayandor”, IRIS “ Naghdi” and IRIS “ Tonb” had arrived to the country making a training and goodwill visit.

According to Navy media, Sri Lanka Navy had accorded a traditional welcome to the visiting ships upon their arrival at the Colombo Port.

During their stay in the island the crew of the visiting ships is expected to take part in a number of programmes including cultural and sports activities organized by their local counterparts.

The ships are scheduled to leave on Monday .

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories