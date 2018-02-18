Thalangama Shooting: 51-year-old succumbs

February 18, 2018   10:58 am

By Manushi Silva

A 51-year old male who sustained injuries in a shooting incident reported this morning (18) in Thalangama has succumbed to his injuries.


The deceased and his 48-year-old wife sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen who arrived in a motorcycle broke into their residence and opened fire at 2.30 this morning.


The victim succumbed to injuries, while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital, according to Police Media Unit.


Two live ammunition used for a pistol and three blank cartridges have been found at the location, police reported.


Thalangama Police has launched investigation to apprehend the suspects.

 

