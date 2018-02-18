Special meeting of UNP at Sirikotha today

February 18, 2018   01:05 pm

By Manushi Silva

A special meeting of the UNP members is scheduled to be held today (18) at Srikotha Party Headquarters.

The meeting will be held at 11 am under the patronage of Prime Minster Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Discussions will be held with regard to the recent local government elections and the members elected to local government bodies.

Meanwhile, a UNP parliamentary group meeting will also be held today evening at the Temple trees.

The discussions will focus on the current political status and the future proceeding of the party, said MP Kavinda Jayawardene.

 

