Car topples into Kotmale reservoir; one body recovered

February 18, 2018   07:43 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A car traveling towards Chilaw from Nuwara Eliya has toppled into the Upper Kotmale reservoir at Talawakelle.

A body has been recovered while operations are underway to recover the others, Ada Derana reporter said.

The accident had occurred at around 4.00pm today (18) when the car traveling at a high speed veered off the road and toppled due to the driver losing control of the vehicle. 

The car had plunged into the Upper Kotmale reservoir while the body of a woman has been recovered so far and transferred to the Lindula Hospital. 

Police and residents in the area are carrying out search operation to recover other bodies of possible victims. 

