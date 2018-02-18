Car topples into Kotmale reservoir; one body recovered

A car traveling towards Chilaw from Nuwara Eliya has toppled into the Upper Kotmale reservoir at Talawakelle.

A body has been recovered while operations are underway to recover the others, Ada Derana reporter said.

The accident had occurred at around 4.00pm today (18) when the car traveling at a high speed veered off the road and toppled due to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The car had plunged into the Upper Kotmale reservoir while the body of a woman has been recovered so far and transferred to the Lindula Hospital.

Police and residents in the area are carrying out search operation to recover other bodies of possible victims.