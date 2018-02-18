PM and Speaker arrive for meeting with President

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya arrived at the President’s official residence for a discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena, Ada Derana reporter said.

The special discussion is underway between the three leaders who are expected to discuss and decide on the prevailing political situation in the country.

The Speaker’s Office said that Karu Jayasuriya will brief the President and the Prime Minister regarding the harmful effects of the current political instability on the country.

The position of the premiership has led to a split within the unity government following the recent election defeat with the UPFA pushing for Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva as the new PM and a section of the UNP calling for Wickremesinghe to remain as PM.

Another group of UNPers have proposed Karu Jayasuriya for the position of PM.