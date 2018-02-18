Range Bandara justifies his resignation as UNP Anamaduwa Electorate Organiser

State Minister Palitha Range Bandara briefed media on his decision taken to resign from the post of UNP Anamaduwa Electorate Organiser.

Range Banadara pointed out that he lost many things as he entered politics while accepting the post.

He had expressed his concern, saying the election victory that was gained in Anamaduwa through many sacrifices, has been disregarded and ignored by the UNP.

According to the State Minister, he will continue his service towards people of Anamaduwa, even though there is no appreciation or support from his own party.

He notes that he has no need to cling onto positions, adding that senior members of his own party plotted to assassinate him while he was working on behalf of the party.

The state Minister confirmed that he tendered his letter of resignation to UNP General Secretary Kabir Hashim earlier today (February 18) after considering this situation.

However Range Bandara said that the General Secretary who appreciated his service towards the party, refused to accept his letter.