Parliament to debate current political situation

The Parliament of Sri Lanka will debate the country’s current political situation today, in an attempt to quell the political uncertainty after a local council poll in which the two main ruling parties were defeated.

Party leaders decided to hold a three-hour debate from 4.00pm today (19) following a request made by the Joint Opposition.

Parliament was adjourned for 15 minutes earlier for a party leaders’ meeting after a request was made by MP Dinesh Gunawardane for a debate on the current political situation.

A proposal signed by 20 MPs of the Joint Opposition was also reportedly handed over to the Speaker today seeking a debate on the prevailing political situation.