Parliament to debate current political situation

Parliament to debate current political situation

February 19, 2018   10:43 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

The Parliament of Sri Lanka will debate the country’s current political situation today, in an attempt to quell the political uncertainty after a local council poll in which the two main ruling parties were defeated.

Party leaders decided to hold a three-hour debate from 4.00pm today (19) following a request made by the Joint Opposition. 

Parliament was adjourned for 15 minutes earlier for a party leaders’ meeting after a request was made by MP Dinesh Gunawardane for a debate on the current political situation.

A proposal signed by 20 MPs of the Joint Opposition was also reportedly handed over to the Speaker today seeking a debate on the prevailing political situation. 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories