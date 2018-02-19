The Maha Nayaka of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Dharma Maha Sangha Sabha, Ven. Dr. Iththepane Dhammalankara Thero, has been appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

The appointment was made by President Maithripala Sirisena while the letter of appointment has been handed over to the Thero by the President’s Secretary Austin Fernando.

Ven. Dr. Iththepane Dhammalankara Thero is expected to serve as the Chancellor of the University for a period of five years.

The position was left vacant following the passing of the late Ven. Prof. Bellanwila Vimalarathana Thero.