Sri Lankan housemaid commits suicide in Kuwait

February 19, 2018   11:41 am

A Sri Lankan housemaid committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room using a rope inside her sponsor’s house in Rabya area in Kuwait.

According to security sources, when the Operations Room of Ministry of Interior received information from the sponsor about the incident, securitymen and paramedics rushed to the location and found the corpse of the housemaid dangling from the ceiling of her room with a noose around her neck.

The corpse was pulled down and referred to the Forensics Department. A case was registered to determine the reason for her suicide, the Arab Times reported. 

-Agencies

