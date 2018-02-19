Mano ashamed and disappointed with current situation

Mano ashamed and disappointed with current situation

February 19, 2018   02:07 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Minister of National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganesan says that he is ashamed and disappointed with regard to political crisis which has presently surfaced in the country. 

Speaking to reporters following an event held in Colombo, the minister said that he completely agrees with the statements made by the Maha Nayaka Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri chapters. 

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Public Representations Committee on Constitutional Reforms Lal Wijenayake says that there is absolutely no basis to the claims that the Prime Minister should be removed after a Local Government election. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories