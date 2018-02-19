Mano ashamed and disappointed with current situation

Minister of National Co-existence, Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganesan says that he is ashamed and disappointed with regard to political crisis which has presently surfaced in the country.

Speaking to reporters following an event held in Colombo, the minister said that he completely agrees with the statements made by the Maha Nayaka Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri chapters.

Meanwhile the Chairman of the Public Representations Committee on Constitutional Reforms Lal Wijenayake says that there is absolutely no basis to the claims that the Prime Minister should be removed after a Local Government election.