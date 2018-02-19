Cigarettes worth Rs 800,000 seized at BIA

February 19, 2018   03:09 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with cigarettes worth around Rs. 800,000.

Customs spokesman said that the Sri Lankan male, 42, had arrived with his daughter from Singapore on flight on UL 303 last evening. 

He was arrested with 16,000 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs. 800,000 by BIA Customs staff attached to the Arrival area. 

The suspect was released on a penalty of Rs. 50,000 after forfeiting the cigarettes after the Customs Inquiry.

