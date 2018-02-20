Speaker writes to Maldivian counterpart expressing concerns

Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Karu Jayasuriya has expressed deep concern to his Maldivian counterpart with regard to the prevailing situation in the neighboring South Asian island nation, saying that it impacts negatively on the region.

Jayasuriya, as the Chair of the Association of the SAARC Speakers and Parliamentarians, on Monday wrote a letter to Abdulla Maseeh Mohamed, the Speaker of the Maldives Parliament, named People’s Majlis, regarding the evolving situation in the Maldives, “where democratic norms and parliamentary practices appear to be in peril at this time.”

He says that the Association deems it would be failing in its duty if it does not approach Mr Mohamed regarding its concerns at- this time, “regarding the need for ensuring and upholding fundamental democratic practices, rule of law, good governance, principles enshrined in the Constitution and safeguarding the separation of powers in the Maldives, which, if secured, would in turn serve to strengthen us all in the region.”

He stressed that the recent developments in the Maldives including the declaration of emergency and arrests, and disrespect of the Supreme Court’s rulings, threaten constitutional principles, and undermine the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

“These developments also impact negatively on credible and inclusive pre-election processes with the full participation of all political parties in the country.”

“The Association considers Maldives as in important member in its fold and is therefore deeply concerned about the current and evolving situation in the country which impacts negatively on the region.”

The association therefore urge the Speaker of the People’s Majlis to prevail upon the relevant authorities in the Maldives including all parties concerned to find peaceful solutions through dialogue that would ensure “a functioning Majlis where elected Members are able to fulﬁl their constitutional duties, and reassure the people of the Maldives that elections will be free and fair and that fundamental freedoms, democracy, security, stability and prosperity will be guaranteed.”