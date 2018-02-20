Girambe Ananda Anunayaka Thero passes away

Venerable Girambe Ananda Thero, Anunayaka of the Ramanna Nikaya, has passed away at the age of 80.

The Thero passed away while receiving treatment at the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital.

Venerable Girambe Ananda Thero was the Chief Priest at the Anuradhapura Sarananda Maha Pirivena.

A spokesman for the Ramanna Nikaya said that decisions regarding the cremation ceremony and final rights of the Anunayaka Thero would be finalised today.