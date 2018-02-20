Two persons arrested over Kehelbaddara shooting

Two persons arrested over Kehelbaddara shooting

February 20, 2018   10:46 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Kehelbaddara, Gampaha.

The suspects were arrested in Dippitigoda upon a tip-off received by Peliyagoda Divisional Crimes Division.

The police also seized a motorcycle which is believed to have been used for the crime.

The suspects were identified as residents of Dippitigoda area.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out Gampaha Police.

They will be produced before Gampaha Magistrate today (20).

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories