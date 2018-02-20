Two persons arrested over Kehelbaddara shooting

Two persons have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Kehelbaddara, Gampaha.

The suspects were arrested in Dippitigoda upon a tip-off received by Peliyagoda Divisional Crimes Division.

The police also seized a motorcycle which is believed to have been used for the crime.

The suspects were identified as residents of Dippitigoda area.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out Gampaha Police.

They will be produced before Gampaha Magistrate today (20).