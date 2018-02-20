Take immediate steps to resolve the political crisis - Archbishop

February 20, 2018   11:16 am

By Manushi Silva

Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says that all leaders should act swiftly to resolve the prevailing political crisis.

The Archbishop points out those leaders should resolve their political issues considering the public.

“Every citizen of the country is of the view that the political groups should stop bickering with each other for power,” Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said.
 He made this statement while addressing a media briefing held at Archbishop’s House, Borella.
 
The Archbishop stressed that leaders of all political parties should put the people and the country before all other things.
 
“Otherwise, many problems may crop up if this situation continued,” he said.
 
“The Mahanayake of the Malwatte Chapter also expressed views of the present situation in the country.
 
“Politicians should put country before themselves and strive to protect and promote the well-being of the people and the nation at all times,” the Malwatte Chief Prelate said.

The Archbishop also said that a special program should be implemented to protect the youth from drugs.
 

