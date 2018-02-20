Sri Lankan among 2 executives held for raping employee

- PTI

A Sri Lankan national was among two senior executives of a private company arrested for allegedly raping a woman employee of the firm in Andhra Pradesh, an official said.

The accused were identified as Dileep Pinto (55), a Sri Lankan who worked as general manager of the company, and Malla Shyam Sundar (30), a senior executive officer of the firm, DSP (SC/ST Cell) Ch Vivekananda said, adding they were arrested on February 18.

The 28-year-old woman, a tribal from Jharkhand, resided in Malkapuram area and worked in the company located in Atchutapuram SEZ area of the district, he said.

The woman, who was working as a junior level employee in the packaging company, was sexually assaulted multiple times separately by the two accused over the last few months, Vivekananda said.

She was later promoted, but was sacked from the company in December last year on the ground of “poor performance”, the police officer said.

Last month, the victim approached Superintendent of Police (Visakhapatnam Rural) Rahul Dev Sharma and submitted a complaint.

Sharma forwarded the complaint to Vivekananda for investigation.

Vivekananda said their investigation has revealed both Pinto and Sundar had sexually assaulted the woman.

Both were arrested on Sunday evening and booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and also provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Source: PTI

-Agencies