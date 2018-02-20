Leadership training for principals halted

February 20, 2018   03:06 pm

By Manushi Silva

The leadership training program being conducted for principals has been cancelled until the completion of inquires into the death of a principal during a recent training exercise, said the Ministry of Education.

Issuing a media release today, the Education Ministry said that the program has been halted after the death of the principal of Suchi National School in Hambantota. 

The principal, Rohini Kumari, died while taking part in a leadership training program held in Kurunegala. 

She had previously taken part in two leadership training programs held in Rantambe and Kuda Oya and had  also served as a cadet officer.

