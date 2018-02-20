Debate on Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports postponed

February 20, 2018   03:13 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Parliamentary debate on the Bond Commission and PRECIFAC reports has been postponed today (20) due to the non-availability of Tamil and English translations. 

The Reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into the Issuance of Treasury Bonds by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) were handed over to the Secretary General of Parliament on the 17th of January 2018.
 
The two reports were presented in Parliament on January 23 and subsequently taken up for debate on February 06, just days before the local government election.

The Party Leaders decided to continue the debate after the elections as many members have expressed their willingness to take the floor and voice their concerns during the debate.

Accordingly, the debate on the reports was scheduled to be held in the Parliament today, however it has been postponed due to English and Tamil translations of the reports being unavailable. 

 

