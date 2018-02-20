Rapid economic development programme to be launched next week

The National Economic Council (NEC) will launch its rapid economic development programme next week, the President’s Media Division said.

The decision was reached when the National Economic Council convened today at the Presidential Secretariat under the leadership of President Maithripala Sirisena.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, several ministers and the Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Indrajit Coomaraswamy were also present for the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the rapid changes required in the country and short term and long term programmes needed to be implemented and the decision to be taken to speed up economic development, the PMD said.

The National Economic Council was appointed by President Sirisena last year to take policy decisions for economic development and this was its 8th meeting.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Ministers Sarath Amunugama, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mangala Samaraweera, John Senevirathne, Sajith Premadasa, Rauff Hakeem, Malik Samarawickrama, Faizer Mustapha, Navin Dissanayake, Secretary to the President Austin Fernando, General Secretary of the National Economic Council Prof Lalith Samarakoon, Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Sumith Abeysinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance. Dr. R.H.S Samaratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of National Policies and Economic Affairs – K. D.S. Ruwanchandra, Governor of the Central Bank Indrajit Coomaraswamy and others participated in this meeting.