Queensland Police is investigating a racist hoax letter which asks locals to take part in a “multicultural home-sharing scheme” during the upcoming Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The letter, which appears to be printed on Gold Coast Commonwealth Games letterhead and signed under the name of chairman Peter Beattie, notifies one resident they have been selected to host a Sri Lankan family during the event under the “United by the Moment, Share Your Home” plan.

“These people will suffer tremendous upheaval and it will take some time for them to adapt to our way of life,” the letter reads.

“So as not to inconvenience you, we shall provide adequate supplies of curry powder, rice, chicken and powdered goats milk.”

The letter goes on to list tents, stretchers and portable toilets as being “available at a modest rental” to host the extended family, as well as free immunisation against typhus, cholera, tuberculosis and leprosy and “two milking goats”, among other provisions.

“The letter is a fake and has been handed to Queensland Police who will conduct preliminary investigations into the motive and origin of its source,” a GOLDOC spokesperson said in a statement to 9news.com.au.

The letter, which emerged on user discussion website Reddit, has drawn criticism as an attempt to stir up racial tensions.

“Is this a scam, or is this some bad attempt to whip up racial tensions?,” one user asked.

“It’s plain old racism,” another said.

“Some people think multiculturalism means give up your own culture to suit others.”

It comes one week after tickets for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games were sent out to thousands of spectators riddled with errors.

