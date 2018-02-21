17 injured after bus catches fire in Kahagolla

At least 17 persons have been hospitalised with injuries after a passenger transport bus caught fire in the early hours this morning at Kahagolla in Diyatalawa, the Police Spokesman said.

According to reports, a private bus traveling towards Kahagolla had suddenly caught fire following a minor explosion at around 5.30am today (21).

The cause for the fire has not been determined yet, police said.

The injured passengers, including a woman, have been admitted to the Diyatalawa Hospital.