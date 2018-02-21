19 injured in Diyatalawa bus incident including military personnel

February 21, 2018   10:01 am

By Manushi Silva

The 19 injured passengers in Diyatalawa bus incident include 7 from Army, 5 from Sri Lanka Air force and 7 civilians according to Military Spokesman.

Nineteen passengers were injured following a fire in a bus heading to Kahagolla from Diyatalawa in the early hours this morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to Diyatalawa Hospital, police said.

According to reports, a private bus traveling towards Kahagolla had suddenly caught fire following a minor explosion at around 5.30am today (21). 

The cause for the fire has not been ascertained, police said. 

 

