19 injured in Diyatalawa bus incident including military personnel

The 19 injured passengers in Diyatalawa bus incident include 7 from Army, 5 from Sri Lanka Air force and 7 civilians according to Military Spokesman.

Nineteen passengers were injured following a fire in a bus heading to Kahagolla from Diyatalawa in the early hours this morning, police said.

The injured have been admitted to Diyatalawa Hospital, police said.

According to reports, a private bus traveling towards Kahagolla had suddenly caught fire following a minor explosion at around 5.30am today (21).

The cause for the fire has not been ascertained, police said.