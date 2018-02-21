Speaker to make a special statement today

February 21, 2018   10:26 am

By Manushi Silva

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya will make a special statement today (21)  on the current political situation of the country.

The statement will be made after the parliamentary gathering today.

The speaker will also address the national government.

In the meantime, a Cabinet reshuffle is set to take place today as a fore-runner to a new government headed by the United National Party (UNP), it is learnt.

The Cabinet will be named tomorrow, it is reported.

 

