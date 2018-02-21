Brig. Priyanka Fernando recalled to Sri Lanka

The Minister Counsellor (Defence) attached to the Sri Lanka High Commission in London, Brigadier Priyanka Fernando, has been recalled to Sri Lanka by the Sri Lanka Army.

Accordingly, He will arrive in Sri lanka today or tomorrow, said Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Attapaatu today (21).

A video appeared on social media depicting Brigadier Priyanka Fernando making certain gestures aimed at members from the Tamil community who were engaging in a protest outside the Sri Lankan High Commission in London on Sunday (4), as Sri Lanka marked the 70th anniversary of independence.

In this connection, instructions were sent to Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in London on Tuesday (6), to suspend the Minister Counsellor (Defence) from work, with immediate effect, the release said, adding that authorities in Sri Lanka including the Sri Lanka Army will initiate inquiries on the incident immediately.

On February 07 President Maithripala Sirisena revoked the suspension of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando from duties as the Minister Counsellor (Defence) attached to the Sri Lanka High Commission in London.

Sri Lanka Army (SLA) sent a letter to the Brigadier seeking justification for his actions during the incident.

However, a number of accusations were levied against the reinstatement of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando in diplomatic level.

Accordingly, the SLA has decided to summon Brigadier Priyanka Fernando for an inquiry on his behavior, said Army Spokesman during the weekly cabinet media briefing.