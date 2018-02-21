Ward Place closed due to anti-SAITM protest

Ward Place has been closed for traffic from Town Hall towards Borella due to an anti-SAITM protest by University students and parents, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.

Meanwhile, Lotus Road in Colombo has also been temporarily closed due to the protest, it is reported.

The protest which commenced from University of Visual and Performing Arts this afternoon is in demand of abolition of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) in Malabe, abolition of minimal standards in medical education and release of imprisoned student leaders.