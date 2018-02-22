Heavy rain and strong winds expected in South-Eastern seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued a special weather bulletin, valid for the next 6 hours, for heavy rainfall and strong winds in the South-Eastern sea areas.

Due to an active cloudiness in the South-Eastern sea areas, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Potuvil is high.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards, it said.