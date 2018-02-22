Individuals seeking to profit from sports should not govern them  Rohan Fernando

Sports cannot be developed in the country if individuals who are only looking to make profits through sports are elected to govern them, says National Olympic Committee (NOC) presidency candidate Rohan Fernando.

In order to develop sports in Sri Lanka, individuals who are connected to sports, passionate about sports, who do not seek to make a profit from sports and are ready to sacrifice their time, money and strength on behalf of sports should join the governing body.

He stated that if individuals who are looking to make earn money through sports are elected to the Olympic committee, sports in Sri Lanka will never reach its true potential.

Fernando stated that he and his team are not entering this race with the intention of gaining any benefits, and that they are only doing it due to their passion for sports.

He was speaking at a press conference held in Colombo yesterday (21), along with his team who are contesting the elections of the National Olympic Committee of the Sri Lanka.

Fernando, the President of the Amateur Rowing Association of Sri Lanka, announced his candidacy for the Presidency of the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka and is backed by Olympic medalist Susanthika Jayasinghe.