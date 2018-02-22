Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amari Wijewardene, has tendered reportedly her resignation from the position.

Her resignation has reportedly been accepted by the Government of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile a spokesman for the foreign ministry said that the duties of the Sri Lankan mission in London will be covered by the Deputy High Commissioner in UK.

Amari Mandika Wijewardene was appointed as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in 2016 and she presented her Letter of Credentials to Queen Elizabeth II at a ceremonial event held at the Buckingham Palace in November that year.

She counts 36 years of management and administrative experience in industry, manufacturing, marketing and exports in her career as a leading business personality in Sri Lanka.

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, she was the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Swadeshi Group of Companies, a reputed public listed company in Sri Lanka.