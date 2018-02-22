Brigadier Priyanka Fernando arrives in Sri Lanka after recall

The Minister Counsellor (Defence) attached to the Sri Lanka High Commission in London, Brigadier Priyanka Fernando, arrived in the country after being recalled by the government.

Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Attapaatu said yesterday that the Brigadier was recalled.

A video appeared on social media depicting Brigadier Priyanka Fernando making certain gestures aimed at members from the Tamil community who were engaging in a protest outside the Sri Lankan High Commission in London on February 4, as Sri Lanka marked the 70th anniversary of independence.

On February 6, the foreign ministry said that instructions were sent to Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner in London, to suspend the Minister Counsellor (Defence) from work, with immediate effect, and that authorities in Sri Lanka including the Sri Lanka Army will initiate inquiries on the incident immediately.

However, the following day President Maithripala Sirisena revoked the suspension of Brigadier Priyanka Fernando and reinstated him.