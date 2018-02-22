Govt to deposit cash to farmers bank accounts for fertiliser

The Government has decided to deposit cash for full market value of fertiliser to the bank accounts of farmers, starting from the next cultivation season, Agriculture Minister Duminda Dissanayake said.

He stated that in addition to banking cash for fertiliser to cultivate paddy, corn, soya and onion, each farmer will receive a free agri insurance cover of Rs 40,000 per acre.

The decisions were taken during a discussion held today with the participation of Minister Dissanayake, Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Special Assignments Minister Dr. Sarath Amunugama, the President’s representative to the National Economic Council (NEC) and relevant officials.

It was decided that the full cost for the purchase of furtiliser by paddy farmers and the five additional crops of corn, soya, chili, opinions and potatoes, will be deposited to the bank accounts of farmers before the start of the next cultivation season

It was also decided that the agri insurance scheme of Rs 40,000 per acre for the aforementioned crops, proposed in the 2018 Budget, will be provided free of charge removing the sum required to be paid by the farmers.