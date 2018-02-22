25 MPs will crossover if National Govt continues - Gammanpila

February 22, 2018   06:15 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader Udaya Gammanpila says that if the National Government continues forward, then close to 25 MPs will join the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).  

Speaking at a press briefing today (22), the MP also spoke about the Prime Minister’s statement in Parliament regarding the present state of the National Government.  

Gammanpila said that it is not enough to just say a National Government was established and that they should also inform the Parliament in writing regarding the parties involved and the duration.  

