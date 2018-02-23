Prove your innocence before the court: Police responds to Udayanga

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga has the opportunity to return to Sri Lanka and present himself to the court in order to prove his innocence, instead of making statements through social media websites, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

“Udayanga Weeratunga is a citizen of Sri Lanka. He has to adhere to the laws existing in Sri Lanka. Instead of declaring his innocence through social media websites, Udayanga Weeratunga has the opportunity to return to Sri Lanka, produce himself before the court and prove his innocence, while his opportunity to do so has not been obstructed by the Police.”

The Police Spokesman issued a statement today (22) regarding the Blue Notice and subsequent Red Notice issued by Interpol for the arrested of the former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia and the recent statements made by him through social media.

Mr. Weeratunga had been evading a warrant of arrest issued on 20 October 2016 by a Colombo Magistrate, in relation to investigations pertaining to alleged embezzlement of public funds to the tune of 7.833 million US dollars with regard to procurement of MiG aircraft and money laundering.

On the basis of a Blue Notice obtained by Interpol Sri Lanka on Mr. Weeratunga, Sri Lanka authorities had been working through mutual legal assistance with a number of countries to trace his whereabouts.

The former Ambassador to Russia and Ukraine was intercepted in the UAE on Sunday 4th of February 2018 when he attempted to leave to the United States.

However, issuing a statement on February 8 to Sri Lankan media and through social media, the former diplomat claims he was stopped and searched by Interpol in U.A.E. but was released after it was confirmed that there are no internationally leveled charges or an Interpol red notice issued against him.

The Sri Lankan Government confirmed that Weeratunga has been released by the UAE authorities following his recent arrest, but pointed out that he has been prevented from leaving the territory of the UAE until the conclusion of investigations.

“The Police in the UAE are investigating this matter and Mr. Weeratunga has been prevented from leaving the territory of the UAE until the conclusion of these investigations,” it said.

In the meantime, the FCID, which is investigating the allegations and complaints against Mr. Weeratunga in Sri Lanka, are working with the Interpol in Abu Dhabi on this case.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has also retained Lawyers in the UAE specializing in immigration matters to advice the Government of Sri Lanka on this matter.

After his release by UAE authorites, Weeratunga has continued to issue statements through social media and other websites with regard to the allegations levelled against him and the investigations by Sri Lanka Police.

He has repeatedly criticized the Sri Lankan government and Sri Lanka Police through his statements to the media.

