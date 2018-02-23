Committee appointed to probe into Diyatalawa incident

A five-member committee has been appointed by Army Chief to probe into explosion that occurred in a private bus in Diyatalawa early on Wednesday (21) which left 19 persons injured including several military personnel.

A separate investigation into the incident has been commenced by the Police, said Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Attaptatu today (21).

Meanwhile the government Analyst has confirmed that the fire in the bus in Diyatalawa was caused by a grenade explosion.