Committee appointed to probe into Diyatalawa incident

Committee appointed to probe into Diyatalawa incident

February 23, 2018   09:33 am

By Manushi Silva

Ad

A five-member committee has been appointed by Army Chief to probe into explosion that occurred in a private bus in Diyatalawa early on Wednesday (21) which left 19 persons injured including several military personnel.

A separate investigation into the incident has been commenced by the Police, said Army Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Attaptatu today (21).

Meanwhile the government Analyst has confirmed that the fire in the bus in Diyatalawa was caused by a grenade explosion.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories