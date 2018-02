A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train between Rathgama Station and Dodamduwa Station yesterday (22).

The train was travelling from Maradana to Galle at 11.05 pm, according to police.

The victim has not yet been identified and the body has been placed in Karapitiya Hospital.

The post mortem will be carried out today.

Rathgama Police is investigating into the incident.