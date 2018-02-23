Three Indians arrested with gold worth over Rs 5.4 million

Three Indian nationals have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle gold worth over Rs 5.4 million out of the country, by concealing in the handles of their hand luggage.

Customs spokesman said that the three male passengers (aged 52, 52 & 48) were preparing to board a flight to Madurai in India at 2.40pm yesterday (22) when they were intercepted at BIA Departure.

Airport security had noticed the gold concealed in the handles of the luggage via the x-ray baggage scanner and handed over the suspects to the airport customs.

A total of 10 pieces of gold, each weighing approximately 100g, were discovered concealed in the handles of the luggage. The total weight of the gold is 916.25g and is valued at Rs. 5,497,500.