GI pipes case against Basil fixed for trial on June 4

A case filed against former Economic Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa and former Director General of Divi Neguma Department Kithsiri Ranawaka for allegedly misappropriating Rs.35.5 million of funds belonging to Divi Neguma Department was fixed for June 04, 2018.

It was when the case was taken up before High Court Judge A. A. R. Heiyanthuduwa today, according to Ada Derana Court correspondent K.S. Udaya Kumar.

The Court was informed that the defence did not receive the complete Attorney General’s report which has been named as a witness to the case.

Accordingly, the Court directed the Attorney General to hand over the complete document to the defence party.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against the former Minister and the former Director General of the Divi Neguma Department in the Colombo High Court for allegedly misappropriating Rs.36.5 million funds belonging to the Divi Neguma Development Department to purchase and distribute GI pipes during the last Presidential election.

Responding to questions raised by journalists following the case, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa said that he would call for a General Election soon.