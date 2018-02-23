The needs of public were not fulfilled by us - PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the results of local government polls reflect the lack of popularity of the government’s program among public.

He made this statement at a discussion held in Temple Trees this morning (23).

A special discussion of UNP was held at Temple Trees today under the patronage of UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The meeting was attended by several UNP ministers and Deputy Ministers.

“It was learnt that the public did not commended the program carried out by UNP through the results of the recently concluded LG polls.We have failed to address the needs of the public” The Prime Minster said.