Suresh Subramaniam elected President of NOC

Mr. Suresh Subramaniam has been elected as the new President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Sri Lanka.

The election of the National Olympic Committee of Sri Lanka was held this evening (Feb. 23).

Mr Subramaniam is the former President of the Sri Lanka Tennis Association and newly appointed Vice President of the Asian Tennis Federation.

He was among the final two candidates for the top position at the sport governing body alongside Mr Rohan Fernando of the Amateur Rowing Association of Sri Lanka.