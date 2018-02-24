CPC urges public to disregard malicious reports intended to sabotage national fuel supply

February 23, 2018   11:25 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) wishes to notify the general public that fabricated reports are currently being circulated on various communication platforms, of a possible fuel shortage in the country.

The CPC firmly reassures the fuel supply across Sri Lanka, is taking place without any hindrance to operations.

CPC requests the public to disregard these malicious reports, which are aimed to create mass public panic and volatility in the national fuel supply.

- CPC 

