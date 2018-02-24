there is a need for a cabinet reshuffle - Lakshman Yapa

there is a need for a cabinet reshuffle - Lakshman Yapa

February 24, 2018   12:26 pm

By Manushi Silva

Ad

State Minister for State Enterprise Development Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says there is a need for a cabinet reshuffle.

A decision will be made by the President with regard to this, he said.

He made this statement while addressing media in Matara, Kamburupitiya.

Meanwhile, MP Namal Rajapaksa while speaking at a gathering in Hambantota said that the government should hold a general election not a cabinet re-shuffle.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories