there is a need for a cabinet reshuffle - Lakshman Yapa

State Minister for State Enterprise Development Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says there is a need for a cabinet reshuffle.

A decision will be made by the President with regard to this, he said.

He made this statement while addressing media in Matara, Kamburupitiya.

Meanwhile, MP Namal Rajapaksa while speaking at a gathering in Hambantota said that the government should hold a general election not a cabinet re-shuffle.