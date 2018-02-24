Kasun Palisena transferred back to prison from hospital

The CEO of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Kasun Palisena has been transferred to the prison after undergoing medical treatments at the Prison Hospital.

The owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena who were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the alleged Central Bank bond scam, were admitted to Prison Hospital yesterday (23) following back pains.

Accordingly they have been subjected to medical examinations, Prison Media Spokesperson, Thushara Upuldeniya, said.

Kasun Palisena has been transferred back to the Prison as he had recovered from his negative health condition.

However, prison officials have taken steps to remain Arjun Aloysius in Prison Hospital for further treatments.