Cabinet reshuffle set to take place tomorrow

February 24, 2018   11:00 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Cabinet reshuffle will take place tomorrow (25), political sources report.

Although the media reported of a cabinet re shuffle on a number of occasions, the President did not take any step to re-arrange the ministerial portfolios.

Meanwhile, President Sirisena is reported to have told some senior members that he intended to swear-in the new ministers tomorrow.

This is the second cabinet reshuffle of the present government and the ministers of many ministries will be revised, according to political sources.

 

 

