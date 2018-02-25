Two nabbed attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 50 million

Sri Lanka Navy arrested 2 Sri Lankans at Kandakuliya, Kalpitiya beach last night while trying to smuggle gold worth around Rs 50 million, the Navy Spokesman said.

The suspects were arrested along with the gold following the search of a dinghy, based on information received by Sri Lanka Navy.

Around 7 kilograms of gold estimated to be worth approximately Rs 50 million was found in the dinghy.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Sri Lanka Customs for onward action, spokesman Commander Dinesh Bandara said.