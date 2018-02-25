10 injured in multi-vehicle crash after musical show

At least 10 persons have been hospitalized with injuries following a multi vehicle accident near the Elivitiya Junction on the Chilaw-Anamaduwa road in the early hours today (25).

Chilaw police said that three motorcycles, a three-wheeler and a car were involved in the accident ehich had occurred at around 2.00am this morning.

The wounded persons were admitted to the Chilaw Hospital while one of them, who is in critical condition, was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

Police said that a group of individuals returning from a musical show held in Elivitiya were involved in the accident.

Chilaw traffic police is conducting further investigations.