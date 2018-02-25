Law and Order to come under PM?

Several ministers have already arrived at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo for the highly-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.

The Cabinet reshuffle will reportedly commence at 1120am today (Feb. 25).

According to sources within the government, the ministerial portfolio of Law and Order will come under the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile several changes are expected in Cabinet ministerial portfolios in the reshuffle which is the second of the present government.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have already arrived at the Presidential Secretariat in addition to several prominent ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers.

Media have not been invited to cover the proceeding inside the Presidential Secretariat.

UPDATE: (11.31pm) - The official Twitter account of the President’s Media Division confirmed, a short while ago, that Cabinet reshuffle has commenced.

“The Cabinet reshuffle commenced at the Presidential Secretariat now,” the PMD tweet said.