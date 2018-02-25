Minister Arjuna Ranatunga leaves for London

Minister Arjuna Ranatunga leaves for London

February 25, 2018   11:28 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Ad

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga has reportedly left the country this morning (15). 

According to reports, the minister has left for London via Qatar onboard a Qatar Airlines flight at 3.00am today. 

Meanwhile several other ministers are also scheduled to leave the country on official purposes later today.

Ministers Susil Premajayantha, Prof. Sarath Amunugama and State Minister Ravindra Samaraweera are expected to the country. 

Meanwhile the Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place today. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories