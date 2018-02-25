Minister Arjuna Ranatunga leaves for London

Minister of Petroleum Resources Development Arjuna Ranatunga has reportedly left the country this morning (15).

According to reports, the minister has left for London via Qatar onboard a Qatar Airlines flight at 3.00am today.

Meanwhile several other ministers are also scheduled to leave the country on official purposes later today.

Ministers Susil Premajayantha, Prof. Sarath Amunugama and State Minister Ravindra Samaraweera are expected to the country.

Meanwhile the Cabinet reshuffle is expected to take place today.